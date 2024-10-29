Open search form
Helluva Deal Partnership Program

Georgia Tech and Coca-Cola are excited to announce the Helluva Deal Partnership Program, offering discounts to Georgia Tech fans at local restaurants! When the Jackets win, show your football ticket within three days at the following locations for a discount off your meal:

  • Pelicana Chicken
  • Fry and Fork
  • Brooklyn Bagel
  • The Halal Guys
  • Hudson Grille
  • Vinny’s NY Pizza
  • Rocky Mountain Pizza
  • Asian Fusion
  • Wingnuts
  • Zoe Tacos
  • Kwan’s Deli & Korean Kitchen
  • T’s Brunch Bar
  • Gekko Kitchen
  • Al Dente Pizza & Restaurant

Thank you to our participating program members. Locations are below.

Pelicana Chicken 420 14th St. NW, Atlanta, 30318
Fry and Fork85 5th St NW, Atlanta, 30308
Brooklyn Bagel1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta 30324
The Halal Guys95 8th St. NW, Atlanta 30309
Hudson Grille942 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 30309
Vinny's NY Pizza860 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 30308
Rocky Mountain Pizza1005 Hemp Hill Ave. NW, Atlanta, 30318
Asian Fusion75 5th St. NW Atlanta, GA 30313
Wingnuts768 Marietta St NW, Atlanta 30318
Zoe Tacos75 5th St. NW Atlanta, GA 30313
Kwan's Deli and Korean Kitchen267 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
T's Brunch Bar921 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 30309
Gekko Kitchen1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 30361
Al Dente Pizza & Restaurant800 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

