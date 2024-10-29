Georgia Tech and Coca-Cola are excited to announce the Helluva Deal Partnership Program, offering discounts to Georgia Tech fans at local restaurants! When the Jackets win, show your football ticket within three days at the following locations for a discount off your meal:
|Pelicana Chicken
|420 14th St. NW, Atlanta, 30318
|Fry and Fork
|85 5th St NW, Atlanta, 30308
|Helluva Deal Partners
|Locations
|Brooklyn Bagel
|1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta 30324
|The Halal Guys
|95 8th St. NW, Atlanta 30309
|Hudson Grille
|942 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 30309
|Vinny's NY Pizza
|860 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 30308
|Rocky Mountain Pizza
|1005 Hemp Hill Ave. NW, Atlanta, 30318
|Asian Fusion
|75 5th St. NW Atlanta, GA 30313
|Wingnuts
|768 Marietta St NW, Atlanta 30318
|Zoe Tacos
|75 5th St. NW Atlanta, GA 30313
|Kwan's Deli and Korean Kitchen
|267 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
|T's Brunch Bar
|921 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 30309
|Gekko Kitchen
|1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 30361
|Al Dente Pizza & Restaurant
|800 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318