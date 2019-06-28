Caroline Hardy Joins Softball Staff

“I am beyond thrilled to have Caroline join our coaching staff,” said Morales. “She exemplifies everything we teach and promote in GT Athletics, and is a perfect representation of an everyday champion. Caroline will be invested in developing our players not only on the field but also as people.”

THE FLATS – Former Alabama softball standout Caroline Hardy joins the Georgia Tech softball staff as a volunteer assistant as announced by head coach Aileen Morales on Friday.

Hardy graduated from Alabama in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in history and minor in sports management. She was a member of the Crimson Tide’s 2019 squad that competed in the Women’s College World Series. Her walk-off RBI in extra innings against top-seeded Oklahoma kept Alabama in the World Series, forcing the ‘if necessary’ game of the semifinal. She spent three seasons on the SEC academic honor roll (2016-18).

Hardy served as an assistant coach for the Fury Platinum 14U travel ball team in Chattanooga, Tenn., for the summer of 2016, helping the team to a fifth-place finish at ASA Nationals.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to join Coach Morales and her staff at Georgia Tech,” Commented Hardy. “I’m looking forward to helping build on the success they have had as a program. I can’t wait to get to Atlanta and get started.”

