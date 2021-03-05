Campbell & Switzer Invited to 2021 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships

Psych Sheet (PDF) /// Invitation List (PDF)

THE FLATS – Sophomores McKenzie Campbell and Brooke Switzer have both earned invitations to participate at the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming Championships. The meet will be held March 17-20 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.

A complete list of this year’s participants can be found here. More information regarding the 2021 championships can be found here.

To earn an invitation to compete at the NCAA Championships, swimmers had to of met established time standards in meets throughout the season.

Campbell earned an invite in the 400 IM (4:12.02) and 200 fly (1:56.52), while Switzer was listed to compete in the 200 free (1:45.62). Campbell owns the 30th best time in the country in the 400 IM, while also owning the No. 33 200 fly mark.

Switzers’ 200 free time is good for No. 28 in the nation.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com