Johnson Gets Pro Football Hall of Fame Nod on First Ballot

THE FLATS – In his first year of eligibility, Georgia Tech football legend Calvin Johnson has been selected for enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League announced during its annual NFL Honors ceremony on Saturday night.

Johnson will become the third Georgia Tech letterwinner in the Pro Football Hall of Fame – and the first to enter the Hall in 22 years – when he is enshrined in July. He’ll join Joe Guyon (HB/T: Georgia Tech – 1917-18; Canton Bulldogs – 1920; Washington Senators/Cleveland Indians – 1921; Oorang Indians – 1922-23; Rock Island Independents – 1924; Kansas City Cowboys – 1925; New York Giants – 1927; inducted in 1966) and Billy Shaw (G: Georgia Tech – 1958-60; Buffalo Bills – 1961-69; inducted in 1999) as Tech’s Pro Football Hall of Famers.

Johnson, a wide receiver who starred at Georgia Tech from 2004-06, was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He caught 731 passes for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons (2007-15), all with the Lions.

Known widely by his nickname “Megatron,” Johnson’s 11,619 receiving yards rank fourth in NFL history by a player in first nine seasons and his 5,137 receiving yards from 2011-13 remain the most ever by an NFL player during a three-season stretch. In 2012, he set an NFL single-season record with 1,974 receiving yards (on a league-leading 122 receptions). He led the NFL in receiving yards twice (2011 and 2012), was a three-time first-team All-Pro selection (2011-13), made six Pro Bowl appearances (2010-15) and was a member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s.

Prior to becoming one of the NFL’s all-time great receivers, Johnson set several receiving records in his three seasons at Georgia Tech. A two-time first-team all-American (2005 and 2006) and winner of the 2006 Biletnikoff Award (college football’s top receiver), he remains the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leader for receiving yards in a season (1,202 in 2006) and career (2,927) and touchdown receptions in a season (15 – 2006) and career (28).

Johnson is no stranger to Hall of Fame inductions, as he went into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is set for Sunday, August 8 in Canton, Ohio.

Calvin Johnson Photo Gallery

Calvin Johnson goes up for another spectacular touchdown catch, his 15th of the season.
Calvin Johnson tries to fend off Miami's Brandon Meriweather after making a catch for a first down in the first quarter. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Calvin Johnson (21) tries to break free from Miami's Lovon Ponder (35) after a catch in the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia Tech receiver Calvin Johnson, left, makes a second-quarter touchdown catch despite the defensive efforts of West Virginia's Quinton Andrews during the Gator Bowl football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve Cannon)
Calvin Johnson with his 15th touchdown catch of the season.
Georgia Tech receiver Calvin Johnson, left, makes a second-quarter touchdown catch despite the defensive efforts of West Virginia's Quinton Andrews, during the Gator Bowl football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
Georgia Tech receiver Calvin Johnson, right, is tackled in the first quarter by Wake Forest defender Chip Vaughn during the ACC Championship game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2006, in Jacksonville, FLa. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
Georgia Tech's Calvin Johnson (21) makes a catch for a first down as Duke's John Talley (11) defends in the first quarter of an ACC college football game in Atlanta, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2006. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia Tech's Calvin Johnson (21) gets a block from Mike Cox, left, as North Carolina's Durell Mapp (48) chases during the first half of a college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2006. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina State's A.J. Davis arland Heath chase Calvin Johnson as he scores during the first half.
Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson (21) pulls down a second-half pass in front of Virginia cornerback Marcus Hamilton (3) on the way to scoring a touchdown. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)
Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson, foreground, brings a Reggie Ball pass into the end zone for a second-half touchdown ahead of Virginia cornerback Chris Cook. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)
Calvin Johnson makes a catch for a first down while chased by Samford defensive end Steve Tennin, in the first half. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)
Calvin Johnson vs. Notre Dame 2006
Calvin Johnson vs. Notre Dame, 2006
Calvin Johnson vs. Notre Dame, 2006
calvin johnson, vs. notre dame 2006
calvin johnson, vs. notre dame 2006
Calvin Johnson, TD vs. Notre Dame, 2006
Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson (21) runs is for a touchdown as Virginia Tech defender Xavier Adibi (11) makes a last attempt for a tackle during first half action of the Georgia Tech-Va Tech Atlantic Coast Conference college football game at Lane stadium in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday Sept. 30, 2006. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson holds up the Biletnikoff award presented to him at the Home Depot College Football Sports Awards in Lake Buena Vista Fla. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2006. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
