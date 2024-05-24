A Message from Ángel Cabrera and J Batt

Georgia Tech Community,

As you might have seen in the news, the governing boards of the NCAA and the Autonomy Five conferences – ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC – voted this week to approve settlement terms in a number of class-action lawsuits related to student-athlete compensation (House v. NCAA, Hubbard v. NCAA, and Carter v. NCAA). While the settlement still needs to be approved by the court and many details are yet to be fleshed out, it is fair to expect a major shift in how college athletics will operate.

At Georgia Tech, we will use this as an opportunity to invest further in our student-athletes and remain competitive at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics, without compromising our academic standing among America’s leading universities. We are well-positioned to establish ourselves as one of the nation’s premier intercollegiate athletic programs and to compete for championships, while supporting our student-athletes athletically, academically and in their preparation for careers after graduation.

A key to our success in the new environment is already clear: we need your support to keep Georgia Tech athletics among the best programs in the nation. Please continue to support our student-athletes through the purchase of season tickets, donations to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund and backing of The Tech Way collective. With the support of the entire Georgia Tech community, we will reach our objective of competing for championships at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics!

Thank you for your continued support and Go Jackets!

Sincerely,

Ángel Cabrera

Georgia Tech President

J Batt

Georgia Tech Director of Athletics