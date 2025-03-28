Bye Week Tournament Schedule Change

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (20-13, 7-5 ACC) has changed its Bye Week Tournament schedule as inclement weather is set to roll into Atlanta, Ga. Saturday night and through Sunday.

The Jackets’ final game of the Bye Week Tournament has now shifted to a Saturday 2 p.m. first pitch and will follow the No. 15 OSU vs. Penn State game, set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Due to the schedule change, Bark in the Park will be rescheduled to a later date. Check back in on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com for all updates in regard to game and promotional updates.

Tournament Schedule

Friday, March 28 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

Saturday, March 29 | 11 a.m. | Live Stats

Saturday, March 29 | 2 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball remains at Mewborn Field to host No. 15 Oklahoma State in a rematch on Friday at 6 p.m. before finishing the Bye Week Tournament Saturday against Penn State at 2 p.m. Friday’s contest is set to be streamed on ACCN while Saturday’s game can be watched on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

