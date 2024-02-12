Butker Makes History in Super Bowl LVIII

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech alumnus and Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker scored more than half of his team’s points and set four Super Bowl records in Kansas City’s 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Butker, who played at Georgia Tech from 2013-16 and is the Yellow Jackets’ all-time scoring leader with 337 career points, kicked four field goals and scored 13 of the Chiefs’ 25 points in Sunday’s win. His four field goals tied the record for the most in a single Super Bowl and were the most since San Francisco’s Ray Wersching also kicked four in Super Bowl XVI, 42 years ago (1982).

Butker’s 57-yard field goal in the third quarter was the longest in Super Bowl history (breaking the previous record of 55, set earlier in the game by San Francisco’s Jake Moody) and his 29-yard field goal with three seconds remaining sent the game to overtime knotted at 19-19.

LONGEST FIELD GOAL IN SUPER BOWL HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/VRKz9Uo3ae — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

With four field goals on Sunday, Butker has kicked a total of nine field goals in four Super Bowl appearances (LIV, LV, LVII and LVIII), which is the most all-time, breaking previous record of seven, shared by Stephen Gostkowski (six Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots) and Adam Vinatieri (five Super Bowls with New England and the Indianapolis Colts). With 13 points on Sunday, Butker has now scored a total of 37 points in his four Super Bowls, which is the most Super Bowl points ever for a kicker and the second-most overall, behind only legendary 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice (48 points).

HARRISON BUTKER – SUPER BOWL RECORDS

Longest Field Goal – 57 yards (Super Bowl LVIII)

Most Field Goals in a Game (tied) – 4 (LVIII)

Most Field Goals in a Career – 9 (4 games)

Most Kicking Points in a Career – 37 (4 games)

In just his seventh NFL season, Butker also became the first Georgia Tech alum to ever win three Super Bowls, surpassing Tech alums and two-time Super Bowl champs Bill Curry (I – Green Bay Packers, V – Baltimore Colts) and Shaq Mason (LI and LIII – New England).

Built for this. @buttkicker7 is officially a 3x Super Bowl Champion 💍💍💍#ProJackets pic.twitter.com/3LLpqJfZi9 — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) February 12, 2024

Photo: Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs)

49ers running back and Tech alum Jordan Mason also played in Super Bowl LVIII, becoming the 39th Yellow Jacket on a Super Bowl roster.

Butker graduated from Georgia Tech in 2017 (industrial engineering) and Mason earned his Tech degree in 2021 (business administration

