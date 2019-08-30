BuiltDifferent: Sjo Time

Coach Julian Swartz works to make sharpshooting soph Kristian Sjolund a more well-rounded player

The hallmark of Georgia Tech basketball under head coach Josh Pastner has been player development, and all three Yellow Jacket assistant coaches have worked the maximum number of hours allowed over the summer on the floor with all the players improving their skill sets. Assistant coach Julian Swartz is working to help make sophomore forward Kristian Sjolund, an excellent athlete and shooter, into a more well-rounded player. The 6-7 Sjolund played extensively over the Yellow Jackets final eight games of last season, hitting 13 of 35 three-point attempts and averaging 6.8 points per game. On the team’s recent trip to Spain, Sjolund averaged nearly eight points and four rebounds per game and scored more inside the paint than out.

Men’s Basketball ticket info Season tickets are on sale for 2019-20. With the new 20-game ACC schedule beginning in 2019-20, Yellow Jacket fans will see 10 conference home games, with defending national champion Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Louisville, as well as Miami, NC State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, coming to McCamish Pavilion. The Razorbacks visit Tech on Nov. 25, while the Jackets host the Cornhuskers on Dec. 4 for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Prices start at $290, which is less than $15 per game and represents a significant savings from single-game ticket prices. Other great benefits of purchasing season tickets include participating in an exclusive season ticket holder event with Coach Pastner and the team, an opportunity to be honored as a season ticket holder of the game and receive a Coach Josh Pastner autographed basketball, priority access to purchase single-game and postseason tickets, season parking options and more. Click here to see the entire list of benefits.

ACC Network has launched! The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests. Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription. ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.