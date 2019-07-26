BuiltDifferent: Send 'Em Off for the Weekend

2019-20 SEASON TICKETS

2019-20 Georgia Tech basketball season tickets are on sale now, starting at $290, which is less than $15 per game and represents a significant savings from single-game ticket prices. Other great benefits of purchasing season tickets include participating in an exclusive season ticket holder event with Coach Pastner and the team, an opportunity to be honored as a season ticket holder of the game and receive a Coach Josh Pastner autographed basketball, priority access to purchase single-game and postseason tickets, season parking options and more. Click here to see the entire list of benefits.

ACC NETWORK – COMING AUG. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.