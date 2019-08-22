BuiltDifferent: On Guard

The Orlando, Fla., guard was Tech’s third-leading scorer as a freshman, averaging 9.7 points per game, while hitting 39.3 percent of his three-point attempts and 71 percent from the foul line. He ranked No. 2 on the team in assists and steals.

A major part of the Yellow Jackets’ summer workouts has been devoted to developing more scoring ability from those individuals, and assistant coach Anthony Wilkins has spent countless hours with groups of those perimeter players working with and against each other on the court. Here’s a look at his work with sophomore Michael Devoe.

Men’s Basketball ticket info

Season tickets are on sale for 2019-20. With the new 20-game ACC schedule beginning in 2019-20, Yellow Jacket fans will see 10 conference home games, with defending national champion Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Louisville, as well as Miami, NC State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, coming to McCamish Pavilion. The Razorbacks visit Tech on Nov. 25, while the Jackets host the Cornhuskers on Dec. 4 for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Prices start at $290, which is less than $15 per game and represents a significant savings from single-game ticket prices.

Other great benefits of purchasing season tickets include participating in an exclusive season ticket holder event with Coach Pastner and the team, an opportunity to be honored as a season ticket holder of the game and receive a Coach Josh Pastner autographed basketball, priority access to purchase single-game and postseason tickets, season parking options and more. Click here to see the entire list of benefits.

ACC NETWORK – COMING AUG. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.