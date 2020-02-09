Big Bats Lead Tech Over Ohio

Box Score

THE FLATS – Cameron Stanford went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and three RBI to lead Georgia Tech over Ohio, 5-3, on Sunday at Mewborn Field. The Jackets used five extra-base hits, including two doubles from Breanna Roper and one from Tricia Awald, to top the Bobcats for their first win of the season.

Tech got on the board early when Emma Kauf was able to score on a throwing error after reaching with a lead-off single to start the game. Ohio evened things up with a run in the bottom of the inning, but the Jackets would blow things open in the third, when Stanford hit a towering home run, her first of the season, to left center to score Roper and Bailee Zeitler.

Tech would add on to their lead in the fourth when Roper smacked her second double of the day, scoring Zeitler for her second run of the game. Ohio scored two more in the fifth to keep things close, but Palmer Pinholster would close the door for the Jackets, allowing just one hit in two innings of relief to notch her first career save. Morgan Bruce, who pitched five strong innings with three strikeouts, got the start and earned her first win of the season.

Up next, Georgia Tech will host the B1G/ACC Challenge, from Feb. 14-16, facing Nebraska and Iowa at Mewborn Field.

Stanford tied her career high with four hits in a game.

Pinholster earned her first-career save.

Roper, who led the ACC in doubles in 2019, hit three of them in four games this weekend, including two on Sunday.

Zeitler went 6-for-13 with a double and an RBI this weekend, hitting .462 with an OBP of .533

The Jackets went 5-for-5 on stolen bases this weekend at the Buzz Classic.

Georgia Tech improved to 6-1 in the all-time series against Ohio.

All of Georgia Tech's home games this season will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

