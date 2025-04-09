Bark in the Park Rescheduled for April 25th

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball has officially rescheduled its Bark in the Park event to Friday, April 25 when the Jackets host the Clemson Tigers in game one of the final series.

Fans will be able to bring their furry friends with them to catch the Jackets in action with the first 50 dogs in attendance receiving their very own GT Bandana. Please note the following:

Owners must fill out the following waiver in order to bring their furry friend into Mewborn: Bark in the Park Waiver

Dogs can only enter through the main gate on the third base side

Upon entry you must check in at the marketing table by the third base entrance and receive your wrist band

Wrist bands will be provided for re-entry to the field and waste bags will be provided to clean up after your furry friends

Water will be available as well as dog bowls if needed

Dogs must be seated behind the first base dugout only and cannot be seated in any reserved or bleacher seats

Furry friends must be in attendance to collect the bandana give away

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will continue its road stand up north against the Tar Heels of North Carolina April 11-13.

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tech softball’s remaining home games at Mewborn Field!

Single Game Tickets:

Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

