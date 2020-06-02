Athletics Welcomes Incoming Jackets Virtually

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics began welcoming its incoming freshmen class this week with its annual JumpStart Jackets summer bridge program. The program, being held virtually, is broken up into modules on several topics to help the newest Yellow Jackets transition to college life. Georgia Tech athletics’ student-athlete services staff created the virtual program with the use of CANVAS, Georgia Tech’s virtual learning platform, creating an avenue for the incoming class to acclimate to virtual learning.

“JumpStart Jackets was a team effort,” said Phyllis LaBaw, Associate Athletic Director for Student Services. “Joe Miller, Ashby Sadowski, Jaye Rochell and our entire academic support staff worked together to create a unique, one-of-a-kind virtual orientation program for our incoming freshmen student-athletes that shows the innovation of Georgia Tech Athletics.”