Athletics Welcomes Incoming Jackets Virtually

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics began welcoming its incoming freshmen class this week with its annual JumpStart Jackets summer bridge program. The program, being held virtually, is broken up into modules on several topics to help the newest Yellow Jackets transition to college life. Georgia Tech athletics’ student-athlete services staff created the virtual program with the use of CANVAS, Georgia Tech’s virtual learning platform, creating an avenue for the incoming class to acclimate to virtual learning.
“JumpStart Jackets was a team effort,” said Phyllis LaBaw, Associate Athletic Director for Student Services. “Joe Miller, Ashby Sadowski, Jaye Rochell and our entire academic support staff worked together to create a unique, one-of-a-kind virtual orientation program for our incoming freshmen student-athletes that shows the innovation of Georgia Tech Athletics.”
Over the next two-and-a-half weeks, 35 of Tech’s incoming freshmen from six sports will be acclimated to all things Georgia Tech from campus community to balancing a rigorous academic schedule and competition. The program is led by the Athletics Association’s student-athlete services staff, Total Person Program staff and campus partners in Center for Academic Success, Language Institute, CREATE-X and Health Initiatives.
Throughout the program, a diversity of speakers will present to the incoming class about the various resources Georgia Tech offers. The program kicked-off with an introductory phase on ‘getting started’ before moving to academic skill building where Jackets will cover topics such as learning in a virtual world. The Jackets will also hear from campus partners on career explorations, majors and the CREATE-X program, among other topics.
The incoming class will also get an introductory look at Georgia Tech’s Total Person Program, while also covering more complex issues such as mental health.