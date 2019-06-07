One-Year Anniversary of AI 2020 Public Unveil

Major projects that have already been funded through AI 2020 include a $4.5 million renovation of Georgia Tech’s football locker room, which was completed last July, and $9 million for Phase II of renovations at baseball’s Russ Chandler Stadium. Additionally, nearly $40 million has already been raised for AI 2020’s crown jewel, the $70 million renovation of the Edge/Rice Center, the headquarters of Georgia Tech athletics.

With priorities of recruiting, building a better student-athlete and winning in mind, AI 2020 addresses the following needs for Georgia Tech athletics:

Just one year after the public unveil and with nearly 18 months still to go before the target date of Dec. 31, 2020, AI 2020 has already raised more than $85 million, nearly 70 percent of its $125 million goal.

THE FLATS – Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the public unveil of Athletics Initiative 2020 , Georgia Tech athletics’ drive to raise $125 million for facilities, endowments and operations.

“Many thanks to everyone who has contributed to Athletics Initiative 2020 and helped us raise more than $85 million in just one year since its public unveiling,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “There is still a long way to go to provide our coaches and student-athletes with the resources that they need to recruit the special student-athletes that can achieve both academically and athletically at Georgia Tech, build a better student-athlete once we get them here and, ultimately, win at the highest level of collegiate athletics. If you haven’t done so already, please consider supporting AI 2020 and investing in our Everyday Champions.”

