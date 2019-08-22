ACC Network Launches at 7 p.m.

THE FLATS – Years in the making, the ACC Network will make its much-anticipated launch on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

For a full list of cable/satellite/digital providers carrying ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com. If your provider is not committed to carrying ACCN, you can:

Contact your provider by phone, email and/or social media to demand ACCN. For a list of contact information for prominent carriers in the Atlanta area that are not yet committed to carrying ACCN, click HERE ;

; Consider switching to a national provider or another local provider in your area that carrying ACCN. Four NATIONAL providers are already carrying ACCN – DirecTV, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV, which means that the ACC Network is available to anyone in the United States.

Georgia Tech will be featured prominently in the opening week of ACCN programming. Dates and times include:

Thursday, Aug. 22

7 p.m. ET – All ACC Launch Show (including interview with GT football head coach Geoff Collins)

Friday, Aug. 23

8 p.m. ET – The Huddle: Season Preview (including all-access segment with GT football)

Monday, Aug. 26

7 a.m. ET – Packer and Durham Launch Extravaganza (including LIVE interview with Collins at 7 a.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 29

7 a.m. ET – Packer and Durham, live from Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

6 p.m. ET – ESPN College Gameday, live from Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (first hour simulcast on ESPN)

8 p.m. ET – Georgia Tech football vs. Clemson

Additionally, Georgia Tech volleyball’s season-opening tournament, the Georgia Tech Invitational, will be carried live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the ACC Network’s exclusive digital network, which is available via the ESPN app and at ESPN.com.

Georgia Tech Invitational on ACCNX

Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. ET – Georgia Tech volleyball vs. Long Beach State

Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. ET – Georgia Tech volleyball vs. Southern

Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET – Georgia Tech volleyball vs. UNC Asheville

To watch any ACC Network programming online (ACCN or ACCNX), your cable/satellite/digital provider MUST carry the ACC Network. If your cable/satellite/digital provider does not carry ACC Network, you will not be able to watch ACCN or ACCNX programming online.

