A-T Fund Nears End of Giving Year

THE FLATS – With the 2019 giving year coming to a close on Sunday, June 30, the Alexander-Tharpe Fund (Georgia Tech athletics’ fundraising arm) is nearing its goal of raising $2 million in annual gifts to the Athletic Scholarship Fund.

Annual gifts to Georgia Tech’s Athletic Scholarship Fund, which go directly to scholarships for deserving student-athletes, have topped $1.75 million, leaving less than $250,000 to be raised in the six days before the giving year closes at the end of this weekend.

The Athletic Scholarship Fund is a top fundraising priority of Georgia Tech athletics, as unrestricted gifts are the backbone of the department’s daily efforts to develop Everyday Champions and the best way for any donor to share in the successes of GT student-athletes.

For more information, visit atfund.org or call the A-T Fund office at (404) 894-5414. To make a donation before the giving year comes to a close on Sunday, visit atfund.org/donate.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

