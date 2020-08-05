93 Jackets Participate in Fifth Street Bridge Program

THE FLATS – A total of 93 Georgia Tech student-athletes have utilized the summer to prepare for life beyond The Flats by participating in summer internships as part of the Georgia Tech athletics’ Fifth Street Bridge Program. Facing unprecedented times, internships went virtual, and followed safety and health guidelines.

With Georgia Tech’s location to Midtown Atlanta, Yellow Jackets have the unique capability of networking with industries in Atlanta and beyond. The Yellow Jackets have acquired internships in an array of industries and companies. Among the notable organizations student-athletes obtained internships at include Amazon, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Northwestern Mutual, Proctor & Gamble, Southern Company, TRUIST and UPS.

Georgia Tech athletics’ internship program was rebranded as the Fifth Street Bridge Program to highlight the unique professional and educational opportunities afforded to student-athletes by the campus’ location in Midtown Atlanta. At many top level Division I programs, student-athletes have to stray hours from campus to take advantage of opportunities that Georgia Tech student-athletes can fulfill simply by crossing the Fifth Street Bridge that connects the Tech campus to the heart of Midtown.

This summer’s Fifth Street Bridge Program participants include:

Baseball

Andy Archer – Northwestern Mutual

Hugh Chapman – Golf Channel

Sam Crawford – Keidos

Joseph Mannelly – ACC Professional Development Academy

Will Shirah – FISERV

Jamie Taylor – BIP Wealth

Men’s Basketball

Niko Broadway – UPS

Khalid Moore – Barton Executive Search

Football

Tad Aycock – Aspire Brands

Josh Blancato – OxBlue

Liam Byrne – Lockeed Martin

Jalen Camp – Incident IQ

Charlie Clark – Stratus Property Group

Jack Coco – Icarus Alternative Investments

David Curry – Market Development Corporation

Cliff Gandis – Control Southern

Hamp Gibbs – Lusk Reserves

Pressley Harvin III – Barton Executive Search

Keegan Hemingway – Johns Hopkins

Jerry Howard, Jr. – Barton Executive Search

Omahri Jarrett – Marten Transportation

Harrison Jump – Jarden Plastics

Chet Lagod – TRUIST

Cade Long – Northwestern Mutual

Chris Martin – Barton Executive Search

Mike Maye – ACC Professional Development Academy

Matthew Morgan – Darden & Company

Austin Nash – UPS

Antwan Owens – PACE

Zach Owens – PickUp Sports

Devin Smith – The Last Marathon

Rich Stanzione – NCR

Kevin Wolf – Pratt Industries

Softball

Blake Neleman – Champions Fast Pitch Academy

Cameron Stanford – Control Southern

Spirit

Lauren Bauer – Proctor & Gamble

Parker Campiglia – Cox Communications

Dominique Dawson – GladiatHers

Abby Dees – Wells Fargo

Landon Eisenhut – Northrop Grumman

Jolie Fouts – Nuclear Global

Madison Hicks – GT Professional Education

Reese Howard – Deloitte

Kendall Jabaley – CIBC Private Wealth Management

Aashika Jikaria – DPR

Erin McGinley – Belmont

Hannah Nguyen – Southern Company

Mackenzie Pierce – UGA Reading Lab

Lauren Piper – NCR

Jennifer Povinelli – Coca-Cola

Lucas Rary – Waterway

Sarah Rohlfsen – DPR

Thomas Russ – MINWO

Oliver Stephan – RMF Engineering

Laura Wallace – C Three Group

Alexis Webber – Alpha Omega

Hailey Wingo – US Mission

Carly Wood – Southern

Jackson Wydra – Juvare

Serena Zhao – Facebook

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Kyle Barone – Lowe’s

Henry Carman – Verizon Wireless

Daniel Jacobs – Garden City Companies

Leon Warnakulasuriya – Katz Water Technologies

Jonathan Yang – Fixed Automotive

Albert Zhi – Mortenson’s Solar Group

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Sara Al Khatib – Hodges, Harbin, Newberry & Tribble

Krysten Davis – ACC Professional Development Academy

Kelsey Dekshenieks – UniGlobe

Paige Gohr – Caterpillar

Morgan Johnson – Amazon

Catriona MacGregor – AECOM

Allie Paschal – Serta Simmons Bedding

Jami Williams – IBM

Nicole Williams – IBM

Men’s Tennis

Zummy Bauer – Regions Bank

Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Henrik Anderson – Qgenda

Nasir Christian – 5Q Partners

Andrew Kent – Prometheus Solar

William O’Reilly – Coca-Cola

David Reteneller – Qgenda

Anthony Steets – Procurri

Brandon Stone – Pickup Sports

Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Samantha Folio – Barrett Woodyard

Ebony Forbes – Pickup Sports

Gabrielle Gusmerotti – Arcadis – Traffic Engineering

Mary Kathryn Knott – Benchmark PT

Olivia Moore – Starr Sanford Design

Claire Moritz – MINWO

Hannah Petit – ABB

Mary Claire Solomon – Crimson & Co.

Jordynn Tyndall – Elkus Manfredi Architects

Haley Unthank – JE Dunn

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Instagram (gtathletics), Facebook (Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com