93 Jackets Participate in Fifth Street Bridge Program

THE FLATS – A total of 93 Georgia Tech student-athletes have utilized the summer to prepare for life beyond The Flats by participating in summer internships as part of the Georgia Tech athletics’ Fifth Street Bridge Program. Facing unprecedented times, internships went virtual, and followed safety and health guidelines.
With Georgia Tech’s location to Midtown Atlanta, Yellow Jackets have the unique capability of networking with industries in Atlanta and beyond. The Yellow Jackets have acquired internships in an array of industries and companies. Among the notable organizations student-athletes obtained internships at include Amazon, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Northwestern Mutual, Proctor & Gamble, Southern Company, TRUIST and UPS.
Georgia Tech athletics’ internship program was rebranded as the Fifth Street Bridge Program to highlight the unique professional and educational opportunities afforded to student-athletes by the campus’ location in Midtown Atlanta. At many top level Division I programs, student-athletes have to stray hours from campus to take advantage of opportunities that Georgia Tech student-athletes can fulfill simply by crossing the Fifth Street Bridge that connects the Tech campus to the heart of Midtown.
This summer’s Fifth Street Bridge Program participants include:
Baseball
Andy Archer – Northwestern Mutual
Hugh Chapman – Golf Channel
Sam Crawford – Keidos
Joseph Mannelly – ACC Professional Development Academy
Will Shirah – FISERV
Jamie Taylor – BIP Wealth
Men’s Basketball
Niko Broadway – UPS
Khalid Moore – Barton Executive Search
Football
Tad Aycock – Aspire Brands
Josh Blancato – OxBlue
Liam Byrne – Lockeed Martin
Jalen Camp – Incident IQ
Charlie Clark – Stratus Property Group
Jack Coco – Icarus Alternative Investments
David Curry – Market Development Corporation
Cliff Gandis – Control Southern
Hamp Gibbs – Lusk Reserves
Pressley Harvin III – Barton Executive Search
Keegan Hemingway – Johns Hopkins
Jerry Howard, Jr. – Barton Executive Search
Omahri Jarrett – Marten Transportation
Harrison Jump – Jarden Plastics
Chet Lagod – TRUIST
Cade Long – Northwestern Mutual
Chris Martin – Barton Executive Search
Mike Maye – ACC Professional Development Academy
Matthew Morgan – Darden & Company
Austin Nash – UPS
Antwan Owens – PACE
Zach Owens – PickUp Sports
Devin Smith – The Last Marathon
Rich Stanzione – NCR
Kevin Wolf – Pratt Industries
Softball
Blake Neleman – Champions Fast Pitch Academy
Cameron Stanford – Control Southern
Spirit
Lauren Bauer – Proctor & Gamble
Parker Campiglia – Cox Communications
Dominique Dawson – GladiatHers
Abby Dees – Wells Fargo
Landon Eisenhut – Northrop Grumman
Jolie Fouts – Nuclear Global
Madison Hicks – GT Professional Education
Reese Howard – Deloitte
Kendall Jabaley – CIBC Private Wealth Management
Aashika Jikaria – DPR
Erin McGinley – Belmont
Hannah Nguyen – Southern Company
Mackenzie Pierce – UGA Reading Lab
Lauren Piper – NCR
Jennifer Povinelli – Coca-Cola
Lucas Rary – Waterway
Sarah Rohlfsen – DPR
Thomas Russ – MINWO
Oliver Stephan – RMF Engineering
Laura Wallace – C Three Group
Alexis Webber – Alpha Omega
Hailey Wingo – US Mission
Carly Wood – Southern
Jackson Wydra – Juvare
Serena Zhao – Facebook
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Kyle Barone – Lowe’s
Henry Carman – Verizon Wireless
Daniel Jacobs – Garden City Companies
Leon Warnakulasuriya – Katz Water Technologies
Jonathan Yang – Fixed Automotive
Albert Zhi – Mortenson’s Solar Group
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Sara Al Khatib – Hodges, Harbin, Newberry & Tribble
Krysten Davis – ACC Professional Development Academy
Kelsey Dekshenieks – UniGlobe
Paige Gohr – Caterpillar
Morgan Johnson – Amazon
Catriona MacGregor – AECOM
Allie Paschal – Serta Simmons Bedding
Jami Williams – IBM
Nicole Williams – IBM
Men’s Tennis
Zummy Bauer – Regions Bank
Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country
Henrik Anderson – Qgenda
Nasir Christian – 5Q Partners
Andrew Kent – Prometheus Solar
William O’Reilly – Coca-Cola
David Reteneller – Qgenda
Anthony Steets – Procurri
Brandon Stone – Pickup Sports
Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
Samantha Folio – Barrett Woodyard
Ebony Forbes – Pickup Sports
Gabrielle Gusmerotti – Arcadis – Traffic Engineering
Mary Kathryn Knott – Benchmark PT
Olivia Moore – Starr Sanford Design
Claire Moritz – MINWO
Hannah Petit – ABB
Mary Claire Solomon – Crimson & Co.
Jordynn Tyndall – Elkus Manfredi Architects
Haley Unthank – JE Dunn
