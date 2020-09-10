40 Yellow Jackets Inducted Into Chi Alpha Sigma

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics announced 40 Yellow Jackets were welcomed into Chi Alpha Sigma during the 2019-20 academic year. The National College Athlete Honor Society overall inducted 7,520 student-athletes this past academic year.

Chi Alpha Sigma is the first and only national scholar-athlete society to honor four-year collegiate student-athletes who have excelled in both the classroom and in athletic competition. Chi Alpha Sigma recognizes college student-athletes who receive a varsity letter in their sport, achieve junior academic standing or higher after their fifth full-time semester, and earn a 3.4 or higher cumulative grade point average. Annually, the organization inducts student-athletes that meet the above criteria from four-year institutions across all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA, NCCAA, and USCAA.

Ten Georgia Tech teams placed student-athletes in the honor society with baseball and women’s swimming and diving leading the way with eight student-athletes each. Women’s track and field/cross country and men’s swimming and diving each had five student-athletes join the society. Football and women’s basketball placed three student-athletes each, followed by men’s tennis, men’s track and field/cross country, softball and volleyball each having two student-athletes.

Tech student-athletes overcame the challenges of moving to a virtual learning model midway through the 2020 spring semester, posting a record 3.23 mean grade point average for the semester. Twelve of Tech’s 13 sports had team GPAs of 3.0 or higher for the spring semester.

Below is the complete list of Georgia Tech student-athletes inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma:

Frederick Bauer (MTEN)

Hugh Chapman (BSB)

Cori Clifton (VB)

Nathan Cottrell (FB)

Samuel Crawford (BSB)

Austin Daniel (MSD)

Brennan Day (MSD)

Caroline Doi (WSD)

Alexandra Dorn (VB)

Kierra Fletcher (WBB)

Jacob Kreider (MSD)

Joonas Koski (MSD)

Ellen Flood (WTF)

Brandon Freestone (MTEN)

Lizette Galarze (WT&F)

David Gibbs (FB)

Paige Gohr (WSD)

Tamir Gonen Cohen (WSD)

Michael Guldberg (BSB)

Brant Hurter (BSB)

Emily Ilgenfritz (WSD)

Andrew Kent (MTF)

Abigail Kettle (WT&F)

Chet Lagod (FB)

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (WBB)

Catriona MacGregor (WSD)

Isabella Many (SB)

Andrew Matson (MTF)

Madison McPherson (SB)

Francesca Pan (WBB)

Alexandra Paschal (WSD)

Hannah Petit (WT&F)

Cort Roedig (BSB)

Will Shirah (BSB)

Julia Shuford (WSD)

Cameron Turley (BSB)

Luke Waddell (BSB)

Lindsay Wallace (WSD)

Denise Woode (WT&F)

Albert Zhi (MSD)

