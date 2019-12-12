24 Student-Athletes Set to Graduate from Georgia Tech

THE FLATS – Twenty-four Georgia Tech student-athletes will be conferred degrees during the Institute’s fall commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.

Of the 24 graduates, 20 are receiving bachelor’s degrees and four are receiving master’s degrees (two of which – football’s Jalen Johnson and Tyler Merriweather – already earned their bachelor’s degrees from Georgia Tech). Additionally, the 24 graduates represent each of Georgia Tech’s six colleges: the Scheller College of Business, the College of Computing, the College of Design, the College of Engineering, the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts

The student-athletes that become Georgia Tech alumni this weekend include:

Baseball

Keyton Gibson (business administration)

Carter Hall (business administration)

Paul Kronenfeld (business administration)

Jake Lee (business administration)

Robert Winborne (business administration)

Football

Christian Campbell (literature, media and communication)

Brentavious Glanton (business administration)

Jalen Johnson (master’s – building construction)

Tyler Merriweather (master’s – building construction)

Malik Rivera (master’s – quantitative and computational finance)

Zach Roberts (master’s – building construction)

Daryl Smith (business administration)

Men’s Tennis

Andrew Li (business administration)

Spirit Program

Piero Chiappina (physics and electrical engineering)

Kevin Ward (mechanical engineering)

Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Avery Bartlett (computational media)

Lionel Jones (computational science and engineering)

Eamon McCoy (music technology)

Michael Reilly (computer science)

Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Rebecca Entrekin (biochemistry)

Dasia Smith (environmental engineering)

Jeanine Williams (biochemistry)

Volleyball

Kodie Comby (business administration)

Coral Kazaroff (nuclear engineering)

On Friday morning, Georgia Tech athletics will honor its 24 graduates during its bi-annual graduation brunch at Bobby Dodd Stadium. During the graduation brunch, each graduate will be presented with a gold sash that identifies them as student-athletes during the commencement ceremonies.

Academic success has long been a staple of Georgia Tech athletics. In the latest data released by the NCAA, Tech boasts an 88-percent Graduation Success Rate, marking the third-straight year that GT athletics has posted a GSR of 88 percent or higher.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.