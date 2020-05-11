2020 Signing Class Recognized by PrepVolleyball.com

Coming off of one of its best seasons in program history, Georgia Tech volleyball’s 2020 recruiting class was recognized as one of the best in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com, with the help and input of coaches at all levels from around the country.

This year’s class – Isabella D’Amico, Savannah Ogle, and Elizabeth Patterson – put Georgia Tech on PrepVolleyball.com’s list for the third time in the last four years, and the 13th time since 2005.

Last season Georgia Tech won its first NIVC Championship while turning in its best finish in conference play since 2004. The Yellow Jackets set program records with six all-conference honors and four AVCA all-region selections, including ACC and East Region Coach of the Year (Michelle Collier), ACC and East Region Freshman of the Year (Julia Bergmann), and ACC Setter of the Year (Matti McKissock).

Meet the 2020 signing class:

Isabella D’Amico (Westerville, Ohio/St. Francis DeSales High School)

Isabella “Bella” D’Amico joined the Jackets from Westerville, Ohio. She lettered for four seasons as a setter, serving two years as team captain. She was a conference champion for four-straight seasons (2016-19). For three of those four season D’Amico led her team to district championship titles (2016, ’17, ’19). In her final season, she led her team to the D1 state championship title, earning first team all-CCL, all-district and all-state. She was also named Central District Player of the Year. Not just a standout on the court, D’Amico spent four years on the honor roll and serves as the secretary of National Honor Society.

Savannah Ogle (Columbus, Ga./Northside High School)

Hailing from Columbus, Ga., Savannah Ogle comes to The Flats from Northside High School. The right-handed outside hitter lettered for three seasons at Columbus High School before lettering at Northside for the 2019 season. With Columbus, Ogle won two district championship titles (2016 and 2018). She earned first team all-area and all-region in 2017 and 2018 at Columbus and first-team all-state in 2018. In 2019 at Northside, she earned first team all-area, all-region and all-state. Ogle will enroll at Tech for the spring 2020 semester.

Elizabeth Patterson (Birmingham, Ala./The Altamont School)

A Birmingham, Ala. Native, Patterson was a letterwinner in volleyball, cross country and track & field at the Altamont School. She was named 2020 SPVB President’s Day Tournament MVP, and also earned AAU All-American and JVA Academic All-American recognition in 2018. Patterson was also named AAU Academic All-American and JVA Athleader Award recipient in 2017. As a track and field athlete, she helped lead her school to AHSAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field State Championships (2016, 2017) and District Championships (2015-17). A standout on the court and in the classroom, Patterson was also a National Honor Society member.