196 Yellow Jackets Named to ACC Honor Roll

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Recognizing their accomplishments in the classroom, Georgia Tech placed 196 student-athletes on the 63rd annual Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll as announced by the league office on Tuesday.

Placing 54 student-athletes on the honor roll, including three earning the recognition for the fifth time, track and field led the way for the Jackets. Swimming and diving added 42 honorees, followed by football with 30 and baseball with 19.

Track and field’s Gabriel Darosa, Matt Munns and Nahom Solomon, and football’s Cheyenne Hunt and Andrew Marshall each received the honor for the fifth time. Additionally, 19 Yellow Jackets picked up the honor for the fourth time in their careers and a total of 45 student-athletes were named to the list for at least the third time in their collegiate careers.

The ACC Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade-point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year. The conference recognized a record 4,768 student-athletes.

To view the complete list of student-athletes on the 2018-19 ACC Honor Roll, please click here.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.