VIDEO: Women's Tennis Sweeps Mercer

#BestofGT: Women's tennis match points against Mercer on Jan. 21, 2020.
#BestofGT: Flashback videos to match points from Georgia Tech women’s tennis in its doubleheader against Mercer on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets swept the Bears in both matches, 7-0 and 4-0, respectively, to improve to 6-0 on the season. The video above shows the match-clinching point in doubles play from Nami Otsuka and Gia Cohen at No. 3 doubles. The pair defeated Anna Sovic and Alara Hollyfield 6-1 to clinch the doubles point for Tech.
Kenya Jones gave Georgia Tech a 2-0 match lead, defeating Maeva Roquebert 6-0, 6-0, on court one.
Competing on court three, Victoria Flores pushed Tech's lead out to 3-0 with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Mary Courville.
Nami Otsuka clinched match one over Mercer for Georgia Tech. Otsuka defeated Lauren Rich, 6-0, 6-2, from court four to seal the win at 4-0.
MATCH TWO: Monika Dedaj and Rosie Garcia Gross complete the sweep of doubles play, downing Maeva Roquebert and Mary Courville on court two, 6-2.
MATCH TWO: Nadia Gizdova clinches the match for Georgia Tech on court four, edging Lauren Rich, 6-3, 6-2.