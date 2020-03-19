VIDEO: Women's Tennis Sweeps Mercer

#BestofGT: Flashback videos to match points from Georgia Tech women’s tennis in its doubleheader against Mercer on Jan. 21, 2020 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets swept the Bears in both matches, 7-0 and 4-0, respectively, to improve to 6-0 on the season. The video above shows the match-clinching point in doubles play from Nami Otsuka and Gia Cohen at No. 3 doubles. The pair defeated Anna Sovic and Alara Hollyfield 6-1 to clinch the doubles point for Tech.