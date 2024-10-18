Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

TECH TALKS: Rodney Harmon

Presented by EGP Document Solutions, women's tennis head coach Rodney Harmon joins Tech Talks

Share

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Women's Tennis VIDEO: Happy Holidays from Georgia Tech Athletics

Our student-athletes wish you a happy and safe holiday season

VIDEO: Happy Holidays from Georgia Tech Athletics
Women's Tennis VIDEO: Irina Falconi Joins the Hall of Fame

Women's tennis star inducted in Class of 2021

VIDEO: Irina Falconi Joins the Hall of Fame
Women's Tennis VIDEO: Amanda McDowell Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Amanda McDowell is enshrined into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

VIDEO: Amanda McDowell Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets