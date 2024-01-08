Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Women's Basketball Upends Pitt on the Road

Behind Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan both scoring in double-figures, Georgia Tech women's basketball takes home first ACC road win of the year

Share

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

RELATED HEADLINES
Women's Basketball VIDEO: Women's Basketball Stings Georgia

Catch the highlights from women's basketball's road win at Georgia on Saturday

VIDEO: Women's Basketball Stings Georgia
Women's Basketball TECH TALKS: Nell Fortner

Presented by EGP Document Solutions

TECH TALKS: Nell Fortner
Women's Basketball ACC Women's Basketball Tipoff Rewind

Nell Fortner, Kayla Blackshear, Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan represent Georgia Tech at ACC Media Day

ACC Women's Basketball Tipoff Rewind
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets