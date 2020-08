Georgia Tech women's basketball defeated Pitt, 68-58, in the ACC Tournament second round in Greensboro, N.C. on March 5, 2020. Francesca Pan scored a game-high 26 points to lead three Yellow Jackets in double-figure scoring. Tech scored 17 points from the charity stripe in the win, while limiting the Panthers to nine points from the free throw line. Relive the win with the ACC Digital Network highlights.