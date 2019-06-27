VIDEO: We Build Everyday Champions

Giving Year Closes on June 30

It’s been a record-setting year for donations to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, Georgia Tech athletics’ fundraising arm. Buoyed by incredible support for Athletics Initiative 2020, donors have given more than $50 million in the 2019 fiscal year. There’s still time to help contribute to building our Everyday Champions before the fiscal year ends on Sunday, June 30. Help the A-T Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund reach its goal of raising an additional $250,000 before the end of the fiscal year by making a year-end gift. To make a donation before the giving year comes to a close on Sunday, visit atfund.org/donate.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

