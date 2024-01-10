Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Travel with Tech - Episode 6 (Presented by Delta)

Follow Tech swimming and diving to Texas through the eyes of Caroline Porterfield

Share

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Swimming & Diving Gal Nevo: Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Saluting All-America swimmer Gal Nevo, Georgia Tech Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Gal Nevo: Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Swimming & Diving Game Changers: The Pursuit of Innovation (Ep. 1)

Presented by Invesco QQQ, see how GT swimming & diving utilizes camera tracking technology

Game Changers: The Pursuit of Innovation (Ep. 1)
Swimming & Diving Evan Stowers: Hall of Fame Class of 2022

All-America diver Evan Stowers, Georgia Tech Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Evan Stowers: Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets