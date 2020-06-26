VIDEO: Tech Escapes Miami

#BestofGT (February 29, 2020) – Georgia Tech let a 20-point lead evaporate, but used an 8-0 run over the final 4:08 of the game to pull out its sixth-straight home win, a 63-57 triumph over Miami (Fla.) at McCamish Pavilion. With its fourth win in its last five games overall, Georgia Tech moved over .500 at 15-14 on the season and pulled even at 9-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Tech led 40-24 at halftime and extended the lead to 20 at 49-29 with 15:53 to go in the ballgame. However, Miami (14-14, 6-12) scored 24 of the game’s next 26 points to take a 53-51 advantage with 7:37 remaining. Miami maintained a two-point lead at 57-55 with just over four minutes to go before the Yellow Jackets scored the final eight points and strung together six consecutive defensive stops to finish the contest. Tech held the Hurricanes to just two three-point field goals in 17 attempts and 36.7 percent from the floor for the game.

Note of the game: Tech has won its last five ACC home games, its first five-game winning streak in the league at home since the 2009-10 season. Since the Jackets finished the 1995-96 season 8-0 in home ACC games, they have won five straight ACC games at home five times (2001, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2020).

