VIDEO: Tech Downs Clemson to Start Home Stretch

#BestofGT (February 25, 2020) – Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe combined to score 33 of Georgia Tech’s 68 points and the Yellow Jackets pulled away for their fifth straight home win, a 68-59 triumph over visiting Clemson at McCamish Pavilion. Alvarado overcame an injury that forced him to momentarily leave the court midway through the first half to score 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting (3-of-5 from 3-point range). Devoe scored 14 points to go along with six rebounds and a game- and career-high eight assists. Moses Wright also reached double figures for the Yellow Jackets with 10 points. The Jackets closed the first half with a 9-2 run to take a 34-29 halftime lead and never trailed after the break.

Final Box Score (.pdf)

Note of the game: Tech entered the Clemson game having not trailed in its last 122 minutes and 41 seconds of basketball at McCamish Pavilion. Tech never trailed in its prior three home games (Morehouse, Virginia Tech, Louisville) and for the final 2:41 of its Jan. 25 game against NC State. Clemson broke that streak by scoring the first basket of the game, but the Jackets never trailed in the final 21:58 against the Tigers, being tied once in the second half.