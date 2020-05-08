Open search form
VIDEO: Shootaround with Shembari Phillips

Catching up with Shembari Phillips, a senior guard from Atlanta who graduated May 1 with a degree in history, technology and society. A member of the Tech program for three years, Phillips attended Wheeler High School in Atlanta and spent his first two years of college at Tennessee before returning home to play for the Yellow Jackets. After sitting out a year as a transfer, Phillips played 34 games over two seasons, starting seven. He enjoys swimming, bicycle riding and music.

