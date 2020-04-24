VIDEO: Shootaround with Michael Devoe

Meet Michael Devoe, a 6-5 guard from Orlando, Fla., had a breakout sophomore season in helping the Yellow Jackets win 17 games and finish in fifth place in the ACC. He was an honorable mention selection to the official All-ACC team, while AP named him to its All-ACC second team. Devoe finished No. 7 in the ACC in scoring (16.00 ppg) and No. 5 in field goal percentage (47.6). He hit 42.7 percent of his three-point tries, 44.2 percent in ACC games, the best rate for a Tech player since Anthony Morrow in 2007-08.

The business administration major starred on a national powerhouse at Montverde Academy following an all-star career at Oak Ridge High School. His uncle played college basketball as South Alabama and professionally in Europe.