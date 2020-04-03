VIDEO: Shootaround with Jordan Usher

Jordan Usher, a junior forward from Canton, Ga., just completed his first season on The Flats, becoming eligible on Dec, 18 after his transfer from Southern California. He started all 21 games after that, helping the Yellow Jackets post a 17-14 record and finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 11-9. The 6-7 swingman notched eight double-digit games, four of those in Tech’s final seven games of the season (11 vs. Louisville, 10 at Wake Forest, 10 vs. Pittsburgh, 11 at Clemson), and Tech went 6-2 in those games. He scored a high of 18 against Boise State and 13 at Boston College, and wound up averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds overall, 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in conference games. After graduating from Wheeler High School, Usher signed with USC and played a season and a half there before transferring.