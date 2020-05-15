Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Shootaround with James Banks III

Shootaround with James Banks III

Spend a few minutes with James Banks III, a senior center from Decatur, Ga., who joined the Yellow Jackets in the summer of 2018 following his transfer from the University of Texas and finished a stellar two seasons with the Yellow Jackets in March. He was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA on the day of Tech’s second game of the 2018-19 season. He went on to earn selection to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Defensive team both as a junior and senior, leading the ACC in blocked shots as a junior and ranking No. 2 as a senior, while anchoring a Yellow Jackets defense that was one of the best in the ACC and the nation. He finished his Tech career No. 8 on Tech’s all-time blocked shot list with 154.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
May 13, 2020 Tech Talks: Jon Barry

Presented by Cookout, Andy Demetra catches up with Tech basketball star Jon Barry.

Tech Talks: Jon Barry
May 12, 2020 VIDEO: Jackets Steal Victory Over Pack

#BestofGT: Alvarado does it at both ends to lift Jackets over NC State

VIDEO: Jackets Steal Victory Over Pack
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets