VIDEO: Shootaround with Bubba Parham

Bubba Parham, a junior guard from Snellville, Ga., just completed his first season on The Flats, playing in every game as a key reserve to help the Yellow Jackets post a 17-14 record and finish fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 11-9. The 5-11 guard started six games early in the season, and finished the season averaging 5.2 points a game while hitting 30 percent of his three-point tries in 26.5 minutes per game. He scored in double digits six times.

After graduating from Brookwood High School, Parham attended and played basketball at VMI for two seasons, where he was the Southern Conference freshman of the year his first year and led the SoCon in scoring with more than 21 points a game as a sophomore, earning all-conference honors.