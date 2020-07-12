Video: Remembering Ben Jobe

By Matt Winkeljohn | The Good Word

Before he left a couple years ago, Ben Jobe had a habit of doing things quickly, like when Georgia Tech’s first African-American assistant basketball coach spent just a year on The Flats.

The wise man from Nashville was an outlier in is lone season on Bobby Cremins’ first coaching staff, in 1981-82. He was the philosopher among hyperactive New Yorkers, and yet he hung around the game he loved long enough to become the only member of that office to have a national honor as a namesake.

The Ben Jobe Award is annually bestowed upon the most outstanding minority head coach among NCAA Division I basketball teams. That’s fair, given that as a head coach – mostly at Historically Black Colleges and Universities – his teams won 524 games. That happened before he passed away in March of 2017 at age 84 after a battle with lung cancer.

This man could be as patient as his surname suggests. Supremely well-read, he saw more than most, and told great stories touching many topics, rancorous race relations included. But rarely was he still for long. Off the court, Jobe was restless, and on the court, he loved fast-break hoops — which his Southern University squads used to great effect, as when the Jaguars ran ACC Tournament-champion Tech out of the 1993 NCAA Tournament.

Oh, and Cremins – who was at McCamish Pavilion when Jobe was honored on Feb. 16 while the Jackets hosted No. 17 Florida State – said Jobe, “probably should have been the new head coach,” back in 1981. But, “it wasn’t popular to hire a black coach.”

True enough. When athletics director Homer Rice went looking for a new basketball coach in 1981, no black man had yet been tabbed to run a major program in the South. That would first happen when Arkansas hired Nolan Richardson in 1985.

Rice chose Cremins, a wired, bouncy lad who’d done good things in his first job at Appalachian State University after playing for and coaching with the legendary Frank McGuire, another New Yorker, at South Carolina.

Soon after moving to Tech, Cremins hired George Felton, yet another from the Big Apple, who like Bobby before him was a player and graduate assistant at South Carolina. There, they all intersected when Cremins and Jobe served on McGuire’s staff as Felton played.

Before long, while looking for players and another assistant, Cremins and Felton were “were driving somewhere in Atlanta and I said, ‘What about Ben Jobe?’” Felton recalled. “Bobby said, ‘That’s a great name.’ I told Bobby, ‘He’ll keep you balanced.’”

Yeah, growing up poor in an enormous family in Nashville, Jobe would play different cards than did Cremins, Felton and even McGuire. He was a counter weight of sorts, although he favored nothing slow.

In that year at Tech, Jobe pushed and pontificated.

He wanted to the Jackets to pick up the pace, as his teams did when he was in charge at HBCUs Talladega, Alabama State and South Carolina State prior to working for McGuire as an assistant. But Brook Steppe was a shooter, and he and fellow starters Maurice Bradford, Lee Goza, Brian Howard and George Thomas were not fleet of feet in 1981-82.

“We couldn’t run the way he wanted us to run. I had loved fast break basketball, but he took it to another level,” Cremins said. “Very polished. He could get in a conversation with anybody about any subject. He would talk to us about the old days and the racial challenges.”

Jobe slowed down enough in his time at Tech to confirm a point guard whom Felton found and recruited like mad.

“I had one Friday night in the early summer when Bobby first got the job, and I said I’m going down to Jacksonville for a big AAU tournament,” Felton said. “They had the AAU team from Enid, Okla., and they had Mark Price. I called Bobby, and told him he’s fantastic. I made like 12 trips out there.”

Cremins went a little crazy about his young assistant’s forays to Oklahoma.

Felton recalls Cremins in a staff meeting yelping, “He’s going to spend the whole [recruiting] budget, and we don’t even know if the kid can play.”

So, the head coach sent Jobe to Oklahoma to watch Price in a high school game, to back-check him.

Then, there was a meeting.

“I was a little nervous because Ben was coming into the office. And Ben said, ‘I don’t know what we’re doing there,” Felton said. “Bobby starts [ranting], ‘See, I told you, [Felton] doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s running around like a chicken with his head cut off.’

“Ben let Bobby finish, and he said, ‘What I meant was I don’t know why UCLA and North Carolina and all those big schools are not there.’ Bobby said, ‘Well, I gotta get out there.’”

Price signed in 1982 with Tech, as did John Salley. Their jerseys are in the rafters.

(story continues below)