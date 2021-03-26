Open search form
VIDEO: Pastner, Devoe Reflect, Look Ahead

Head coach Josh Pastner talks to the media Thursday

In the wake of one of the finest seasons of Georgia Tech basketball in recent memory, with the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in 28 years and its first NCAA Tournament bid in 11 years, head coach Josh Pastner and rising senior guard Michael Devoe, the ACC Tournament Most Outstanding Player, reflect on the season past and peek into what’s to come during the off-season.

Rising senior guard Michael Devoe chats with the media Thursday.

