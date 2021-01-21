Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Moses Wright on Packer and Durham

Tech's senior forward joined Thursday's program following Tech's win over Clemson

Moses Wright joined Mark Packer and Wes Durham on the ACC Network Thursday morning after scoring 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 83-65 victory over No. 20 Clemson at McCamish Pavilion. The senior forward talks about the Jackets’ 17-day layoff, getting back on the court, Tech’s five-game winning streak and his background as a tennis player.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics)FacebookInstagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
January 21, 2021 VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Clemson Highlights

The Yellow Jackets win fifth straight game, third straight in the series with Clemson

VIDEO: Georgia Tech-Clemson Highlights
January 18, 2021 VIDEO: Shootaround with Moses Wright

Georgia Tech radio voice Andy Demetra talks gaming and music with Tech's senior forward

VIDEO: Shootaround with Moses Wright
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets