VIDEO: Moses Wright on Packer and Durham

Georgia Tech senior forward Moses Wright joined Mark Packer and Wes Durham on the ACC Network Monday morning following his selection as the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year for 2020-21. He is the first Yellow Jacket to be named Player of the Year since Dennis Scott in 1990.

