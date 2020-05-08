Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Locker Room Project Connects Past, Present & Future

At the start of 2019, softball head coach Aileen Morales started a project to connect the past, current, and future classes of Georgia Tech softball.

As part of the project, softball alums chose a meaningful quote to be put onto a nameplate and be placed into the locker they used as a player.

Morales, who always loved inspirational quotes dating back to her time as a player at Georgia Tech, felt this was a meaningful way to keep alums involved and engaged, and create a connection between all of the classes.

The locker room, a space where a lot of memories are created and where the team “lives”, felt like the perfect location to tie it all together.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
May 6, 2020 VIDEO: Thank You from GT Softball

Georgia Tech softball players show their gratitude to our fans, season-ticket holders and donors

VIDEO: Thank You from GT Softball
April 28, 2020 VIDEO: Softball's Biggest Hits of 2020

#BestOfGT: Highlights from some of our biggest hits of 2020

VIDEO: Softball's Biggest Hits of 2020
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets