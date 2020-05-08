VIDEO: Locker Room Project Connects Past, Present & Future

At the start of 2019, softball head coach Aileen Morales started a project to connect the past, current, and future classes of Georgia Tech softball.

As part of the project, softball alums chose a meaningful quote to be put onto a nameplate and be placed into the locker they used as a player.

Morales, who always loved inspirational quotes dating back to her time as a player at Georgia Tech, felt this was a meaningful way to keep alums involved and engaged, and create a connection between all of the classes.

The locker room, a space where a lot of memories are created and where the team “lives”, felt like the perfect location to tie it all together.