VIDEO: Kenya Jones Sweeps #ITAIndoors

Kenya Jones opens ITA Indoor Championships with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 8 Shiori Fukuda of Ohio State at No. 1 singles. The win would be her first of two over a top-10 opponent during the tournament.

Kenya Jones collected her second top-10 victory in the quarterfinals against top-seeded Stanford, defeating No. 6 Michaela Gordon, 0-6, 6-1, 6-2.

She capped her undefeated weekend with a win over Emmanuelle Salas of Florida State, 6-2, 6-2.

After her successful weekend, Kenya Jones was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week. She would earn three weekly honors during the season.

