VIDEO: Josh Pastner on Packer and Durham

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner joined Mark Packer and Wes Durham on the ACC Network Friday morning following the Yellow Jackets’ 70-66 victory over Miami in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., and after the news broke Friday morning that its semifinal game against Virginia was cancelled. The Jackets thus advanced to the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night against either Florida State or North Carolina.

