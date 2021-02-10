Open search form
VIDEO: Jose Alvarado on Packer and Durham

Tech's senior guard joined Tuesday's program ahead of Tech's game against Virginia

Jose Alvarado joined Mark Packer and Wes Durham on the ACC Network Tuesday morning after Georgia Tech’s remarkable rally to defeat Notre Dame. The 6-foot senior from Brooklyn, N.Y., ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in eight statistical categories.

