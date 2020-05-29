VIDEO: James Banks 2019-20 Highlights

James Banks III voted to the ACC’s All-Defensive team in 2019 and again in 2020, and finished his Tech career No. 8 in career blocked shots, swatting 154 over two seasons. He recorded double-doubles as a senior in 2019-20, scoring 20 points with 13 rebounds and five blocked shots at NC State, 20 points and 14 boards vs. Arkansas, 12 points with 10 boards and eight blocks vs. Bethune-Cookman, 14 points and a career-high 15 boards with seven blocks vs. Duke, 13 and 10 at Notre Dame (Feb. 1), 13 and 14 vs. Miami. He finished No. 2 in the ACC and No. 22 in the nation in blocked shots (2.45 per game). He ranked No. 9 in ACC in rebound average (7.58 rpg) in all games and in ACC games only (7.70), and finished as Tech’s No. 4 scorer at 9.5 ppg, making 52,5 percent of his shots from the floor. In ACC games, he averaged 9.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and hit 55.2 percent of his shots from the floor. Banks received an invitation to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (NBA tryout event for college seniors), which was cancelled after the coronavirus outbreak.