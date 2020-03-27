VIDEO: Jackets Win ITA Kick-Off Weekend

On Jan. 25, 2019, Kenya Jones edged Antonela Stoica of Wisconsin, 6-3, 6-2, from court one to push the Yellow Jackets into the championship match against host and No. 13 South Carolina on Sunday. Tech moved to 7-0 on the season with the win.
On championship Sunday, Jan. 26, Gia Cohen clinched the match for Georgia Tech over host and No. 13 South Carolina from court three, defeating Silvia Chinellato, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. The Jackets moved to 8-0 on the season and secured a berth into the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Feb.