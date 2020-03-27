Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: Jackets Win ITA Kick-Off Weekend

On Jan. 25, 2019, Kenya Jones edged Antonela Stoica of Wisconsin, 6-3, 6-2, from court one to push the Yellow Jackets into the championship match against host and No. 13 South Carolina on Sunday. Tech moved to 7-0 on the season with the win.

On championship Sunday, Jan. 26, Gia Cohen clinched the match for Georgia Tech over host and No. 13 South Carolina from court three, defeating Silvia Chinellato, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. The Jackets moved to 8-0 on the season and secured a berth into the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Feb.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
March 19, 2020 VIDEO: Women's Tennis Sweeps Mercer

#BestofGT: Women's tennis match points against Mercer doubleheader on Jan. 21, 2020.

VIDEO: Women's Tennis Sweeps Mercer
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets