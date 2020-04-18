VIDEO: Jackets Upend Panthers in Pittsburgh, 77-48

#BestofGT: A flashback look at ACC Digital Network highlights of Tech’s win at Pittsburgh on Feb. 6, 2020. Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures as Tech used an explosive third quarter to pull away from the Panthers. Tech shot 43.5 percent from the field and forced 23 turnovers in the contest, converting the miscues into 24 points. The Jackets scored 41 points off the bench and limited the Panthers to just two second chance points. The win pushed Tech to 15-8 overall on the season and 6-6 in ACC play.