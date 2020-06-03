VIDEO: Jackets Tackle No. 5 Louisville

The Yellow Jackets got their biggest upset of the Josh Pastner era with a huge upset over the No.5 Cardinals, 64-58.
#BestofGT (February 12, 2020) – A shoeless Michael Devoe made a steal with seven seconds left and knocked down the two clinching free throws to seal a wire-to-wire victory for Georgia Techover No. 5 Louisville, 64-58, at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets broke out to leads of 12-2 and 16-5 early and held off the Cardinals late, earning their the first victory over a top-5 team since Jan. 9, 2016. The Yellow Jackets never trailed during the game as junior Jose Alvarado led with 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting, while junior forward Moses Wright finished with 12 rebounds and six rebounds, including a crucial 4-for-4 from the line. Also finishing in double figures was Jordan Usher (11) and James Banks III (10).
Note of the game: Tech shot 43 percent during the slugfest, and went 20-for-28 from the free throw line, both season highs, while also holding the Cardinals, the ACC’s top three-point shooting team at 44.9 percent in conference games, to just 13 percent from downtown.
Georgia Tech's Jordan Usher pays off James Banks III's hustle with the highlight level jam in this ACC Must See Moment.