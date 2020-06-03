VIDEO: Jackets Tackle No. 5 Louisville

#BestofGT (February 12, 2020) – A shoeless Michael Devoe made a steal with seven seconds left and knocked down the two clinching free throws to seal a wire-to-wire victory for Georgia Techover No. 5 Louisville, 64-58, at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets broke out to leads of 12-2 and 16-5 early and held off the Cardinals late, earning their the first victory over a top-5 team since Jan. 9, 2016. The Yellow Jackets never trailed during the game as junior Jose Alvarado led with 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting, while junior forward Moses Wright finished with 12 rebounds and six rebounds, including a crucial 4-for-4 from the line. Also finishing in double figures was Jordan Usher (11) and James Banks III (10).

Final Box Score (.pdf)

Note of the game: Tech shot 43 percent during the slugfest, and went 20-for-28 from the free throw line, both season highs, while also holding the Cardinals, the ACC’s top three-point shooting team at 44.9 percent in conference games, to just 13 percent from downtown.