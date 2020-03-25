Open search form
VIDEO: Jackets Sting No. 11 Florida State

#BestofGT: Women's basketball tops No. 11 Florida State on the road on Jan. 9, 2020.

#BestofGT: Flashback to ACC Digital Network highlights when Georgia Tech women’s basketball defeated its second top-25 opponent during the 2019-20 season. The Yellow Jackets visited No. 11 Florida State on Jan. 9, 2020 and took home a 67-52 victory from the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Jasmine Carson led the way with 21 points, followed by Francesca Pan with 16 points. The win pushed Tech to 12-3 overall and 3-1 in ACC play.

