VIDEO: Jackets Smother Elon

#BestofGT (November 11, 2019): A look back at Georgia Tech’s 64-41 win over Elon at McCamish Pavilion, in which Michael Devoe scored 22 points and Tech (2-0, 1-0 ACC) played suffocating defense against the Phoenix (2-1), who shot just 22 percent shooting from the field, the second lowest yield in Tech history, including a paltry 10 percent from three-point range. Devoe went 3-for-4 from downtown.

Note of the game: Elon connected on just 21.6 percent of its shots from the floor, the second-lowest yield in the modern history of Tech basketball (1949-50 to the present). The record for lowest percentage by an opponent is 16.3 percent by Kentucky on Jan. 2, 1960. Most recently, Rice shot 22.9 percent against Tech in the DirecTV Classic in Anaheim, Calif., on Nov. 22, 2012 and scored just 36 points in the game.