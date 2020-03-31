Open search form
VIDEO: Jackets Survive B-C Scare

#BestofGT (December 1, 2019): Michael Devoe scored a three-point play on a driving layup and a free throw with 7.0 seconds remaining in the game, lifting Georgia Tech men’s basketball past Bethune-Cookman, 68-65, at McCamish Pavilion. Including the game-winner, sophomore Devoe led the way for Tech, putting up 27 points off 11-of-16 shooting, including 17 points in the second half. The Jackets’ big men also played a huge role in the win as junior Moses Wright recorded his first-career double-double, hauling in a career-high 12 rebounds to go along with his 12 points, and senior James Banks III, who finished two blocks shy of a triple-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and eight blocks.

Note of the game: Tech had two players record double-doubles in same game (James Banks III with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Moses wright with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds) for the first time since Ben Lammers (12/10) and Josh Okogie (14/10) vs. Notre Dame on Feb. 26, 2017.

