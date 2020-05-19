VIDEO: Jackets Roll Past Morehouse

Morehouse vs. Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets cruised to a 82-54 victory at home over Morehouse.

#BestofGT (January 28, 2020) – A combined 18-2 run over the 4:30 across the halftime break pushed Georgia Tech’s lead to 31 points as the Yellow Jackets defeated Morehouse handily, 82-54, at McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets (10-11) used a well-balanced offensive effort that included 45-percent shooting from the floor, 29 points off turnovers and 32 bench points, while the Maroon Tigers (9-9) shot 38-percent from the field, including a 5-for-15 mark from downtown.

Final Box Score (.pdf)

Note of the game: Tech assisted on 24 of 30 made field goals against Morehouse, a season high for the Yellow Jackets in assists and percentage of assists on made field goals (80 percent).